Report: Immigration detention center should release inmates

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An outside expert who inspected a Virginia immigration detention center that experienced a massive coronavirus outbreak is recommending some high-risk detainees be released. A federal judge ordered the inspection last month after detainees filed a lawsuit. The judge faulted the detention complex in Farmville for an outbreak that affected more than 90% of the center’s nearly 300 detainees, including a 72-year-old inmate who died. Government officials fought unsuccessfully to block the inspection. The expert inspected the center last month and filed a report made public Friday saying the center does a poor job of screening inmates for COVID-19 symptoms.