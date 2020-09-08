Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Tuesday that the city’s police chief is among those retiring, along with other senior commanders. Warren made the surprise announcement of the retirements at a City Council briefing being held online. Prude died several days after an encounter with police on March 23. Officers who found him running naked down the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.