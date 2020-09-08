Scattered showers with chilliest temps in over 100 days

MADISON (WKOW) - Chilly and wet weather has arrived with well-below average temps and rain chances through midweek.



SET UP

A slow-moving area of low pressure is moving from the Central Plains to the Midwest causing for a damp upcoming 48 hours.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will come out of the NE at 10-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph. and rain especially re-developing in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

More scattered rain with cool conditions in the upper 40s.



WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 50s and passing light to moderate showers.

Forecast rain through Wed night

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with temps a touch milder in the low 60s.



FRIDAY

Increasing clouds and milder with highs in the mid 60s. A few showers may possibly develop by late-day.



A higher chance of rain arrives Friday night.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with more rain possible and highs around 70°.



SUNDAY

A nice end to the weekend with some sunshine returning and drier conditions. High temps approach 70°.



