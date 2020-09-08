South Lawn, Rose Garden under repair post-convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House South Lawn and its iconic Rose Garden are undergoing extensive re-sodding and other work after last month’s Republican National Convention turned them into a muddy mess. Crews have been working to repair damage to the public grounds, including browning of the South Lawn and mud patches in the Rose Garden, after the spaces were used as backdrops for President Donald Trump’s convention events. The Rose Garden repairs come just weeks after the White House completed a major and controversial renovation of the garden intended, in part, to improve drainage infrastructure.