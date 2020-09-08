 Skip to Content

State Street Brats in Madison to reopen Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street Brats in Madison will reopen Wednesday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the three-day closure was in response to recent COVID-19 concerns in the restaurant and local community.

"The days off allowed our entire staff to get tested, and for us to give the entire space a thorough cleaning following all CDC standards," read the post.

"We take COVID concerns very seriously and are trying to be a respectful member of our community while also running a family owned business that needs local community support."

They plan to open for dine in, carry out and all delivery platforms Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Dan Plutchak

Social Media and Digital Content Manager, 27 News

