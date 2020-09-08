State Street Brats in Madison to reopen Wednesday

State Street Brats in Madison to reopen WednesdayUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street Brats in Madison will reopen Wednesday.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the three-day closure was in response to recent COVID-19 concerns in the restaurant and local community.
"The days off allowed our entire staff to get tested, and for us to give the entire space a thorough cleaning following all CDC standards," read the post.
"We take COVID concerns very seriously and are trying to be a respectful member of our community while also running a family owned business that needs local community support."
They plan to open for dine in, carry out and all delivery platforms Wednesday, Sept. 9.