State Street Brats in Madison to reopen Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street Brats in Madison will reopen Wednesday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the three-day closure was in response to recent COVID-19 concerns in the restaurant and local community.

"The days off allowed our entire staff to get tested, and for us to give the entire space a thorough cleaning following all CDC standards," read the post.

"We take COVID concerns very seriously and are trying to be a respectful member of our community while also running a family owned business that needs local community support."

They plan to open for dine in, carry out and all delivery platforms Wednesday, Sept. 9.