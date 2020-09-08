State TV: Iran constructing new building near nuke site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV says Iran is building a sophisticated new building near its underground Natanz nuclear site. The report Tuesday quoted Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the country’s nuclear department, as saying the new structure is being built in the wake of a July explosion that damaged a building housing centrifuge machines. Last month, Iran said it found those who were involved in the alleged sabotage but said details will be released later. Natanz hosts the country’s main uranium enrichment facility. In its long underground halls, centrifuges rapidly spin uranium hexafluoride gas to enrich uranium.