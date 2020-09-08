Suspect in Cottage Grove police chase now charged

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court records show Amber Virnig, 30, was charged late last week in connection to a chase involving Dane County Deputies that ended in Cottage Grove.

Authorities say during the chase on September 1, Virnig was the driver and Michael Parks, 38, was a passenger. During the chase, deputies reported seeing laser dots on their windshield and shots being fired.

Virnig has been charged with harboring and aiding a felon and eluding an officer, both felonies. She also faces a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

Parks has yet to be charged in the case.