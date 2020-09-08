Teachers begin virtual learning with new ways to support students

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- As students in Dane County head back to school at home, teachers are working to adapt to making virtual learning easier.

Teachers and some staff were the only ones inside Royal Oaks Elementary School in Sun Prairie on Tuesday, after spending the summer preparing for the first day.

"The last two weeks has really just been learning technology, figuring out the best ways to deliver these messages to kids to get them engaged," said fourth grade teacher Amy Wiley.

Wiley's students are a little older so didn't have many problems with the technology as they got started.

The teachers learned from their sudden switch to virtual this spring, making some changes to keep kids engaged and help them through the challenging learning environment.

"Kids just wanted to feel some normalcy. They wanted to feel like you were still there, that school was still happening," Wiley told 27 News. "We did a lot more synchronous learning that they can get on and see our faces, see their classmates, see each other on there. We really learned that they wanted to be on the screen seeing us and we did a lot more opportunities to bring them into those meetings with us."

One way they're bringing everyone together is the "lunch brunch", where students log on to eat and socialize like they would in the lunch room. Wiley works with her sister Mary Kate Everly during these meetings, who is also a fourth grade teacher at the school.

The school put together schedules to share with parents, focusing on more rigorous academic goals than what had to be done last minute when the pandemic hit in spring.

Virtual learning has been a challenge for some families, but Wiley says communication will be key to helping students who may struggle to keep up.

"Keep communication open every day. Have opportunities for them to call, to email, if they need live teaching on a Zoom, to open up those opportunities," she said. "Can we get them on the phone to really talk with them through some of their work and answer some of those questions. And I think that is really helping out some of our most struggling learners, just really keeping the communication open with their families."

As they start their work apart, they're counting on coming together to get through the pandemic.

"Given everything that's happening, I still want them to feel like school is a fun, safe place to be at," Wiley said. "If we come back in person, I hope that they just remember that this was still a place for them to feel connected to, and to feel like themselves in a place that they wanted to go to and learn."