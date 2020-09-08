Trump planning to withdraw more US troops from Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will announce Wednesday that it is withdrawing additional troops from Iraq. That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday night. The official says another draw-down of troops from Afghanistan will also be announced in the coming days. There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. In July, the top U.S. general for the Middle East said he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country.