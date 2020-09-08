Trump supporters rally near Portland and at Oregon’s Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters have clashed in Oregon’s Capitol city. On Monday in Salem, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets. There were fights and the Black Lives Matter group dispersed shortly after local police arrived on the scene. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police made two arrests. Earlier Monday, hundreds of people gathered in a small town south of Portland for a pro-Trump vehicle rally. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, south of Portland.