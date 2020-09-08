Two thirds of new Grant County COVID-19 cases are ages 18-27

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Grant County health officials are tracking a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

According to the Grant County Health Department, 67% of the new confirmed cases, in the two weeks prior to September 8, 2020, in Grant County, were among 18 to 27-year-olds.

Those under 18 made up 4% of the new cases in the past two weeks.

Jeff Kindrai, Director/Health Officer for Grant County Health Department, says that the rise of cases among younger individuals has also resulted in many students being isolated and quarantined with the exact number changing by the hour.

Further, students and their siblings are already being excluded from Grant County K-12 schools due to having COVID-19-like symptoms as well, Kindrai said. This has put more pressure on local health care providers as parents seek a diagnosis for their child.

Kindrai says “It is probably only a matter of time before K-12 is more significantly impacted. Hopefully, we will get enough cooperation so that we can keep in-person instruction going."

"If we continue along this trajectory there is not much hope of in-person classes continuing through the semester uninterrupted," Kindrai said.

However, students, parents and guardians should plan for likely disruptions resulting in the switching of part or all in-person instruction to virtual formats that may be temporary or for the remainder of the semester.

Each school in Grant County will be monitored and decisions to switch formats will be made by the school on a case-by-case basis after consultation with the Grant County Health Department.

Kindrai says, “Decisions are complicated. Using one or just a few metrics and applying them in a blanket-type fashion likely will not result in the best decision. Therefore, decisions will be made using all available information and based on the unique and local circumstances at the time. If necessary, consultation with the State Health Department and the Department of Public Instruction will occur as well."

While the use of masks and face coverings reduces the transmission of COVID-19, staying 6 feet from others is still important.

If spacing is not maintained, students will end up being quarantined and excluded from school if they came into contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. Wearing a mask or face covering will not be considered a valid excuse for violating social distancing.

Participation in close contact sports increases the chances of exposure, the health department said.

A free COVID-19 Testing site will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Grant County Fairgrounds, in Lancaster. The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to be tested should follow the signs when they arrive at the site entrance, 916 East Elm Street (County Hwy A).

Additional community testing sites and other options for COVID-19 testing are being explored as well.