US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. Embassy says the State Department has sold the ambassador’s official residence near Tel Aviv — a decision that cements the embassy’s controversial move to Jerusalem. In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or disclose the sales price. But Israeli media had said the sprawling seaside compound north of Tel Aviv had an asking price of over $80 million. The Trump administration moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, shortly after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Ambassador David Friedman, a long-time supporter of Israel’s hard-line settler movement, played a leading role in the embassy’s move. Most foreign delegations have their embassies in Tel Aviv because of Jerusalem’s contested status.