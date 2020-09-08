Washington Post journalist named executive editor at Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — A prize-winning journalist at The Washington Post has been named vice president and executive editor at Crown, a prominent division of Penguin Random House where authors include Barack and Michelle Obama. The publisher announced Tuesday that Madhulika Sikka will acquire and develop books on subjects ranging from politics to entertainment. Sikka, who will join Crown next month, is currently executive producer of audio at the Post and previously worked at NPR and with Ted Koppel for ABC’s “Nightline.” Crown’s announcement marks the latest high profile appointment that breaks with the industry’s long history of white people holding positions of power.