Waterloo girls volleyball implements COVID-19 precautions, and starts season

The Waterloo girls volleyball team was one of the top Division 3 teams in the state last year. They return most of that talent in 2020, but it brings with it new challenges of playing safely during the pandemic.

On Monday September 7, the Pirates kicked off their season with their first practice.

All players and coaches wear face masks and their drills have players spaced out in the gym. A new reality in 2020, but the players still want to compete.

"Not a lot of difficulties. We've been doing it for a while so we are used to it," said senior Brooke Mosher, an Illinois volleyball commit. "It's not to much different. We all work really hard and are getting used to it."

Brooke Mosher - Waterloo Senior - Illinois commit

The pirates return six of their seven starters this season.

"The environment is definitely different than usual but nothing that we can't handle," said senior Joslyn Wolff. "We've been working really hard for that and people recognize that. We are really thankful that it's happening."

Joslyn Wolff - Waterloo Senior

The Pirates lost to Aquinas in the Division-3 state semifinals last season.

"With everything that is going on they understand that at any moment that season could be put on hold," said Christy Mosher, entering her third season as the Pirates head coach.

"They are playing with an urgency and hunger that I often didn't see from them last year."