4 home insurance pitfalls to avoid during hurricane season

Homeowners often make four key mistakes with their property insurance during hurricane season. They don’t have flood insurance, they don’t get their needed coverage in time, they carry a deductible that is too high or they don’t have enough coverage. These mistakes can be financially devastating in 2020, as hurricanes and other named storms are rolling in at a record pace. Property owners may not realize that a typical homeowners insurance policy alone does not fully protect them from the most serious consequences of a major storm. Experts say it is crucial that homeowners check their coverage before the next hurricane arrives.