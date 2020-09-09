5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking diametrically opposite approaches to campaigning during the pandemic. Fire sweeps through Greece’s largest refugee camp, that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos. Ellen DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace.