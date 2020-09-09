Albany schools switch to virtual instruction following staff member testing positive for COVID-19
ALBANY (WKOW) -- Albany schools will switch to all virtual instruction until at least Sept. 18 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came in a message to families Wednesday evening from Superintendent William Trow.
The superintendent warned that virtual learning could extend beyond Sept. 18 while contact tracing occurs.
The full message is below:
A member of our staff has tested positive for the COVID 19 virus. As a result, the School District of Albany will be moving to Plan C (full virtual instruction) beginning Thursday, September 10th minimally through September 18th, due to staff contact tracing. Full virtual instruction could be extended and families will be notified no later than September 18th on the status of our instructional model. This is not a COVID 19 outbreak and the staff member had little contact with students. No students have been linked to the contact tracing completed within the district.
As a school community, we realize a shift in instructional models will present challenges, which will be different for each individual, especially the first time we travel this road together but if we are all patient and work through these experiences we will all learn how to make this process the best it can be.
An update on any impact related to athletics will be coming in the next few days.
William S. Trow
Superintendent School District of Albany