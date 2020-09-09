Albany schools switch to virtual instruction following staff member testing positive for COVID-19

ALBANY (WKOW) -- Albany schools will switch to all virtual instruction until at least Sept. 18 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came in a message to families Wednesday evening from Superintendent William Trow.

"As a school community, we realize a shift in instructional models will present challenges, which will be different for each individual, especially the first time we travel this road together but if we are all patient and work through these experiences we will all learn how to make this process the best it can be," Trow said.

He was careful to note that the single case did not represent and outbreak and that the staff member had limited contact with students.

"No students have been linked to the contact tracing completed within the district," Trow wrote in the message.

The superintendent warned that virtual learning could extend beyond Sept. 18 while contact tracing occurs.

The full message is below: