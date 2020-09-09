Ann Hui wins lifetime achievement award at Venice festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Hong Kong director Ann Hui has paid tribute to her home city as she received a lifetime achievement award from the Venice International Film Festival. The acclaimed director said she wanted to “revert this honor back to Hong Kong,” the city where she grew up. She said she wishes to encourage young filmmakers in the city. Hui’s impact on the Hong Kong film industry and Asian cinema is second to none. Her films have been screened at major international film festivals including Cannes, Berlin and Venice. She’s a five-time winner of Best Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards.