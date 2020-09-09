Badgers pause football and men’s hockey workouts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin has announced a two-week pause in workouts for the football and men's hockey teams. Athletic Director Barry Alvarez released a statement indicating the regular COVID-19 testing protocols prompted the move:

"Our department has, all along, aligned with Chancellor Blank on messaging to our student-athletes the importance of safe behaviors and practices designed to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. I will continue to make sure our student-athletes and staff hear that message.

We have been conducting our own COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff on a regular basis since early June and will continue to do so. Since we began testing in Athletics, our decision-making has been guided by our own test results. That continues to be our plan going forward.

I can also confirm that our football and men’s hockey teams will take a two-week break from team activities per our COVID-19 testing protocols."