Bolivia calls on ICC to investigate Morales over blockades

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says that Bolivia has asked her to investigate whether former president Evo Morales and his supporters committed crimes against humanity. Bolivia says Morales set up roadblocks aimed at preventing people in one of Latin America’s poorest nations from accessing vital health care during the coronavirus pandemic. The court said Wednesday that Bolivia alleges that Morales and his top supporters incited blockades that had “the direct consequence of causing the death of several people and anxiety in the rest of the population” about not being able to access health care and medical oxygen.