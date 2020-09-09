Carroll University suspends students after off-campus party

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Three students at Carroll University in Waukesha were suspended for the rest of the semester for hosting a party at their off-campus house.

The party was two days before classes began. The students say they thought they were being responsible. They say they were outside and mostly keeping their distance.

"We weren't completely in the right. I mean we did obviously have people over," said Blake Williamson, one of the suspended students.

"But I do think that the punishment just the way they're enforcing it is just completely unfair."

At a news conference today, the university president was asked whether she hopes this sends a message to other students.

"No. I'm just adhering to the guidelines that we put in place," said Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger.

"I assume it might send a message to other students that we're serious about our guidelines and serious about the health and safety of everyone in this community."

The university says the rules were clear and anyone who didn't want to follow them could have taken classes virtually.