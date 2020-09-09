 Skip to Content

DHS launches ‘You Stop the Spread’ campaign to slow down COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- You'll likely start seeing and hearing a new campaign from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It's called "You Stop the Spread."

The campaign reminds people the following four things they can do to stop coronavirus:

  • Wearing a mask
  • Staying physically distant
  • Staying home
  • Washing your hands

Besides TV, radio and billboards, the message will also be on social media outlets like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

