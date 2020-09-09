DHS launches ‘You Stop the Spread’ campaign to slow down COVID-19
MADISON (WKOW) -- You'll likely start seeing and hearing a new campaign from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
It's called "You Stop the Spread."
The campaign reminds people the following four things they can do to stop coronavirus:
- Wearing a mask
- Staying physically distant
- Staying home
- Washing your hands
Besides TV, radio and billboards, the message will also be on social media outlets like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.