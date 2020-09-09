UK government tries to sharpen virus message in England

LONDON (AP) — The British government has sought to tighten its message in England against the coronavirus, banning gatherings above six people and launching a new public information campaign. The new limits on social gatherings in England are set to stay in place for the “foreseeable future,” potentially until or even through Christmas, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday. In a further attempt to provide clarity, the government launched a new public information campaign to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in indoor environments during winter. The “Hands. Face. Space” campaign, which will run across all media, is intended to hammer home the message to the public to carry on with preventive measures in the months ahead.