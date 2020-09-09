EU: Britain must respect Brexit deal down to the letter

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has warned Britain that even the most minor breach of the Brexit withdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the two sides in already fragile trade talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insisted Wednesday that the age-old diplomatic cornerstone of “agreements must be kept” continues to apply and called the principle “the foundation of prosperous future relations.” She said if the U.K. follows through on indications that it’s prepared to break an international agreement on EU-British relations, it “would break international law and undermines trust.”