Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach pleads guilty in crash

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former University of North Carolina basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a traffic accident in January that killed an elderly woman. The Durham County District Attorney’s Office says Hatchell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor death by vehicle. She was sentenced to 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation. Hatchell also was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $150 fine and $150 in court costs. Police said 89-year-old Betty Colby was killed when she hit her head on the parking lot of a fitness center after she was hit by a car.