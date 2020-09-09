Experts: Libya rivals UAE, Russia, Turkey violate UN embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say the warring parties in Libya and their international backers violated a U.N. arms embargo on the oil-rich north African country that remains “totally ineffective.” The new report named the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Jordan, which support eastern Libya’s rebel commander Khalifa Hifter, and Turkey and Qatar which back the U.N.-supported government. The experts monitoring sanctions against Libya said in the report seen Tuesday by AP that 11 companies also violated the arms embargo. It names the Wagner Group, a private Russian security company, as sending 800 to 1,200 mercenaries to support Hifter.