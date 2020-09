SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- No one was hurt when a barn went up in flames in Sun Prairie Wednesday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a number of fire agencies were called to the barn fire on County Highway VV around 7:30 p.m. in the Town of Sun Prairie.

When they arrived, the barn was fully engulfed.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and no animals were harmed.

The fire does not appear suspicious and fire officials are still investing the cause.