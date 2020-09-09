Florida governor vetoes bill because of liquid nicotine ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have raised the age for buying tobacco products to 21. The Republican governor says he did so because it would have also banned the sale of flavored liquid nicotine products used in vaping. DeSantis said raising the tobacco age isn’t necessary because federal law already did that. But his veto letter released late Tuesday said banning flavored vaping products would drive more people to smoke cigarettes or buy black market liquid nicotine that can damage lungs. He also said a ban would devastate small businesses that sell vaping products.