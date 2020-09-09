Former AP newsperson Ali Kotarumalos dies in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Ali Kotarumalos, a journalist who reported on major news events in Indonesia for The Associated Press for more than three decades, has died at age 68. He had battled lung cancer for three years and died Wednesday at a Jakarta hospital. Kotarumalos joined AP’s Jakarta Bureau as a news staffer in 1982. He covered the fall of President Suharto and Indonesia’s transition to democracy in 1998. He also reported on disasters such as plane crashes and the powerful Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004 that killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.