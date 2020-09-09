Four arrested after police find hundreds of cannabis plants, thousands of cannabis grams inside home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four people are now in custody after a drug investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

Authorities recently executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of Welsh Court following an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers say the residence was set up to solely grow cannabis plants.

Police officers recovered more than 210 plants in various stages of growth, over 5,000 grams of harvested cannabis, a machine press to cultivate the oils from cannabis plants, several hundred different kinds of pills, a shotgun and handgun.

The following four people were charged:

Ben Kullberg, 40, of Rockford

Jason Knox, 38, of Rockford

Chanan Kiatathikom, 35, of Rockford

Erik Gorzynski, 34, of Stillman Valley

All four suspects face multiple charges, including possession of Over 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of over 200 cannabis plants.

Police say they were working with agents from the ATF, Postal Inspector’s office and Homeland Security Investigations on the investigation.