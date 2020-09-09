Fresh fires on oil tanker off Sri Lanka under control

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s navy says fresh fires that erupted on a large oil tanker drifting off Sri Lanka are under control again. A new blaze broke out Monday on the MT New Diamond, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, and reached the magnitude of last week’s fire, only a day after it was extinguished. Officials have warned of massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaks or explodes. The navy says high winds, extreme temperatures on the ship and sparks reignited the fresh fires, but so far there is no risk of a crude oil leak or of the fire spreading into the oil storage area. The initial fire killed a Filipino crew and injured another, while 21 others were unhurt.