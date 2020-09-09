Gamblers factoring virus into their football bets this fall

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — There’s a new factor in play for gamblers looking to bet on football this fall. In addition to point spreads, injuries and the weather, bettors are also taking the coronavirus into account before plunking down their cash. The changes to football because of the virus have led to plenty of uncertainty. Bettors are wondering if a home-field advantage exists in stadiums without fans. Also unclear is how the lack of a preseason will affect offenses and defenses. And some are wary to bet on a team’s season-long performance when players could be sidelined by the virus. Despite the questions, the nation’s sportsbooks say they expect a record amount of money to be bet on football this year.