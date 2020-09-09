GOP attacks Harris amid battle for Catholic voters’ support

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Joe Biden’s campaign launched its Catholic voter outreach effort last week, the Trump campaign sought to portray running mate Kamala Harris as “anti-Catholic” and said the Democrats’ stance on abortion “clashes strongly” with the church’s pro-life beliefs. It used similar language to refer to Harris alongside an online ad it rolled out last month. The attacks are a sign that Republicans see Biden’s leftward shift on abortion as a vulnerability with some devout swing voters who might otherwise be lukewarm on Trump. It also plays upon the fact that Harris’ approach to religious outreach is less fully formed than Biden’s.