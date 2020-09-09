Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraiser will air Oct. 24. Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado. Hart says the telethon’s return is an “incredible opportunity” to bring back the work of Lewis, who died in 2017. The show will benefit the MDA and Hart’s Help From the Hart charity.