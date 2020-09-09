Madison Edgewood fall sports seasons underway

WKOW (Madison)-- Madison Edgewood high-risk sports teams, including football, volleyball, and boys soccer started practice on Tuesday. None of the Madison public schools are playing fall sports, leaving Madison Edgewood one of the only schools in the city limits participating in fall sports by playing every game on the road.

"The field is 100 yards long, and it's 53 1/3 wide, wherever we go, so we travel or not, the opportunity for us to play the game is what's important for us," Madison Edgewood Head Football Coach Jesse Norris said.

"We're not going to have any busing or any transportation that way so we are relying heavily on parents as well as just getting their daughters here and holding their daughters accountable," Madison Edgewood Volleyball Coach Eliza Zwettler said.

Although they are just high school kids, they say they are also committed to holding each other accountable outside of practice.

"There's a lot of doubt in us that the high schoolers, in general, can't follow these rules, but we are doing it not only for ourselves, for our teammates, and for all the other schools that are trying to continue their seasons this fall and through the winter and spring, " Volleyball Senior Ella Foti said.

Both teams are heading into a shortened season with limited time to prepare for the first game.



"You can't play 6 on 6 in our gym, so the first time we actually do a full 6-on-6 will be our first game."

But, feeling well-prepared for the game with COVID off the field.

"I am confident that we can do it safely," Norris said. "Everything's in place. Plans are in place. If there are exposures, we know exactly what we need to do."

Madison Edgewood volleyball will play its first game at Baraboo Tuesday, Sept. 15th. Madison Edgewood football will kick off its season at Watertown Friday, Sept. 25th.

