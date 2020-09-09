Man charged over stabbings in English city of Birmingham

LONDON (AP) — A 27-year-old man has appeared in court via videolink to face murder and attempted murder charges after a series of stabbings in the central England city of Birmingham. Zephaniah McLeod was charged late Tuesday following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district early Sunday. A 23-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured during a rampage that lasted about 90 minutes. Two of the victims remain in critical condition, and one is in serious condition. The people stabbed appear to have been chosen at random. McLeod spoke to confirm his personal details during his five-minute court appearance on Wednesday and is due to return to court on Thursday.