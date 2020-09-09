Man traveling to see Trump admits to assaulting agents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Washington state man who said he was traveling to see President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Secret Service special agents in West Virginia. Joshua Wills of Bremerton, Washington, admitted in federal court that he intended to drive to Washington, D.C., to meet the president. The Secret Service started investigating Wills after receiving reports he had a dangerous weapon on his trip. Prosecutors say Wills was arrested in October 2018 after a standoff at a St. Albans campground in which he raised a 3-foot-long sword. Wills faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 9.