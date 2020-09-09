Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People from San Francisco to Seattle woke up Wednesday to a massive clouds of smoke hanging in the air, darkening the skies in some areas to an eerie orange glow. In the San Francisco Bay Area, street lights were still illuminated at noon. The region’s air quality district issued a record 23rd consecutive so-called Spare The Air alert requiring residents to cut pollution as smoke from an unprecedented numbers of fires in the West filled the air. Weather experts say winds from the Pacific Ocean are expected to push the smoke across the West, worsening air quality as it moves through the region.