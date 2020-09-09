New COVID-19 cases concentrated in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- New COVID-19 cases are especially concentrated in the downtown Madison area, and Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a warning today to those who work there.

"If you live or work in the area, you should assume you were exposed to COVID-19 and monitor yourself for symptoms," PHMDC wrote in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

(What to do if your are sick or possibly exposed to COVID-19)

Public health also cautioned people shopping and dining downtown.

"We recommend you use lower-risk options to minimize contact, such as using delivery, curbside pickup and take-out."