New Trump rule ties college funding to speech, faith rights

The Trump administration is moving forward with a policy that expands protections for religious groups on college campuses and threatens to cut federal education funding to colleges that violate free speech rules. The rule issued Wednesday by the Education Department cements much of what President Donald Trump outlined in a March 2019 executive order demanding wider speech protections at U.S. colleges. In taking up the issue, Trump highlighted concerns from conservatives who complained that their voices had been suppressed on university campuses. The new policy allows the Education Department to suspend or terminate grants to public universities found in court to have violated the First Amendment.