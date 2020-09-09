North Macedonia opposition protests over power bill hike

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Several thousand people have gathered in North Macedonia’s capital to protest a planned hike in electricity bills, in a demonstration organized by the country’s center-right main opposition party. Wednesday’s peaceful gathering was part of a series of anti-government protests called in coming days by VMRO-DPMNE, which narrowly lost a July national election to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s Social Democrats. VMRO says it want to force Zaev’s government, approved by parliament 10 days ago, to resign. Zaev, who has formed a coalition government with an ethnic Albanian party, said the protest showed VMRO’s “frustration” at losing the election.