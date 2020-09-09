NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges. The doctor, Robert A. Hadden, was charged with six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. The charges were announced Wednesday. Hadden had avoided prison time but surrendered his medical license in an earlier plea deal with state prosecutors. An attorney who has represented Hadden didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. A news conference was planned by prosecutors.