On new album, Chick Corea plays with a piano and his fans

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re very lucky, one day Chick Corea will make your portrait. And because he’s a formidable musician, it will be a portrait entirely in musical notes. Corea likes inviting volunteers onto his stage during solo concerts, sitting them down near his piano and creating spontaneous, entirely subjective tone poems about the person. Two such vivid portraits are included on his new double album “Plays,” which captures Corea at various concerts armed simply with his piano. He’s been playing solo piano shows since 1971 and likes the purity of it. “Plays” is out Friday.