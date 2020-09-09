Palestinian FM urges Arab states to dismiss Israel-UAE deal

CAIRO (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister is urging Arab states to dismiss a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations. He described the deal Wednesday as “an earthquake” that took a toll on Arab consensus on the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The UAE and Israel announced the deal to establish full diplomatic relations on Aug. 13. The U.S.-brokered agreement reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.