Polish PM hands Belarus opposition leader key to new center

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister handed over the symbolic keys to a new Belarusian center in Warsaw to a former presidential candidate from Belarus. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki greeted opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in a villa the Polish government made available as a new location for the Belarusian House. Tsikhanouskaya has contested official election results that handed the authoritarian president of Belarus a sixth term. Morawiecki said: “We want all Belarusians to find their real, most wonderful home in Belarus as soon as possible, but we realistically know that this fight must also be fought and supported from somewhere else.”