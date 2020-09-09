Poll: Support for Black Lives Matter movement slipping in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- As protests against police violence continue, opinions about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement are shifting, according to the latest Marquette University Law School Poll.

Two months ago, support for BLM surged during protests following the death of George Floyd, 59% favored the movement among registered voters compared to 27% unfavorable, according to MU's results in June.

Today, support has fallen to 49% and has stayed at that margin since August. The latest poll shows that even after the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake the impact has had no change on people's views regarding protests.

Tutankhamun 'Coach' Assad, CEO and founder of the Mellowhood Foundation, which works with youths and families in Madison's Meadowood neighborhood, was not surprised by the decline in support for BLM.

"A majority of black people realized this is just a moment in time for white people anyway, said Assad. "We knew this was going to happen because our culture has not been taken seriously."

Assad also believes a reason behind for fewer people supporting protests is because those who may have participated weeks ago now are now turned off seeing some demonstrations turn destructive and violent.

"The majority of white people who didn't realize their silence was compliance—that galvanize them to do something," he said.

These results in Wisconsin follow a national trend as Americans are less likely than they were earlier this summer to support the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

A majority of views on the Black Lives Matter movement and racism come down on party lines, the biggest drop in support came among Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

In June, 43% said racism was a big problem in society; now, just 22% say the same. Among Democrats, 84% feel that way, compared with 90% in June. Among independents, 57% say it's a big problem vs. 63% in June, according to CNN's poll.