Record cold conditions again with more passing rain

MADISON (WKOW) - Very similar weather to Tuesday with more chilly rain.



SET UP

A strong low pressure system is moving through the Central Plains.

We're on the system's cold side keeping temps well-below average before we start to warm up in the coming days.

TODAY

Cloudy and wet with record cold highs in the mid 50s for the second day in a row.

TONIGHT

Light rain wraps up late tonight with temps in the mid to upper 40s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a passing sprinkle possible and temps a touch warmer in the low 60s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and milder in the upper 60s.



Rain develops Friday night as another low pressure system moves into the Midwest.



SATURDAY

A split weekend ahead with more rain to start and a drier set up to finish. Expect showers and t-showers with highs nearing 70°.



Rain wraps up at night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and mild in the low 70s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high around 70°.



TUESDAY

Sunny in the low to mid 70s.