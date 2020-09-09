Record cold conditions again with more passing rain
MADISON (WKOW) - Very similar weather to Tuesday with more chilly rain.
SET UP
A strong low pressure system is moving through the Central Plains.
We're on the system's cold side keeping temps well-below average before we start to warm up in the coming days.
TODAY
Cloudy and wet with record cold highs in the mid 50s for the second day in a row.
TONIGHT
Light rain wraps up late tonight with temps in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a passing sprinkle possible and temps a touch warmer in the low 60s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and milder in the upper 60s.
Rain develops Friday night as another low pressure system moves into the Midwest.
SATURDAY
A split weekend ahead with more rain to start and a drier set up to finish. Expect showers and t-showers with highs nearing 70°.
Rain wraps up at night.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and mild in the low 70s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high around 70°.
TUESDAY
Sunny in the low to mid 70s.