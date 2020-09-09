 Skip to Content

Record cold conditions again with more passing rain

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:44 am Weather Now

MADISON (WKOW) - Very similar weather to Tuesday with more chilly rain.

SET UP
A strong low pressure system is moving through the Central Plains.

We're on the system's cold side keeping temps well-below average before we start to warm up in the coming days.

TODAY
Cloudy and wet with record cold highs in the mid 50s for the second day in a row.

TONIGHT
Light rain wraps up late tonight with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a passing sprinkle possible and temps a touch warmer in the low 60s.

FRIDAY
Partly sunny and milder in the upper 60s.

Rain develops Friday night as another low pressure system moves into the Midwest.

SATURDAY
A split weekend ahead with more rain to start and a drier set up to finish. Expect showers and t-showers with highs nearing 70°.

Rain wraps up at night.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny and mild in the low 70s.

MONDAY
Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high around 70°.

TUESDAY
Sunny in the low to mid 70s.

Author Profile Photo

Max Tsaparis

Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist

Related Articles

Skip to content