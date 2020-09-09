 Skip to Content

Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason

New
6:58 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says all those Zoom sessions during this unusual offseason improved his comfort level with the offense and his working relationship with second-year coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers hopes to demonstrate the benefits of those conversations when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota. Rodgers has built his Hall of Fame-caliber career by dominating these divisional matchups. The Packers have gone 47-18-1 in games Rodgers has played against NFC North teams. That includes a perfect 6-0 record last year.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content