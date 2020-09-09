Russia urges Germany to share data about Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the German ambassador to hand him a strongly-worded protest over what it described as Berlin’s unfounded accusations of Moscow’s involvement in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany last month after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. German chemical weapons experts say tests show the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, prompting the German government last week to demand that Russia investigate the case. On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry invited German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr to protest what it said was “unfounded accusations and ultimatums” put forward by the German government.