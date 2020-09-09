Same story for Bucks: Super regular season, painful playoff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Posting the NBA’s best record once again couldn’t help the Milwaukee Bucks win a title. The top seed in the playoffs will spend the rest of the postseason wondering why it couldn’t ever regain its pre-hiatus form in the Disney bubble. Milwaukee was 53-12 when the coronavirus pandemic caused play to shut down for 4 ½ months. The Bucks went 8-10 after the season resumed in Florida. That included a 4-1 loss in a best-of-7 conference semifinal series with the Miami Heat.